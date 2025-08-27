Wednesday, August 27, 2025
APP14-270825 SARGODHA: August 27 - A view of stagnant sewage water accumulated in the street at Tiwana Park due to a choked drainage system; it needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP/HSD/TZD
APP14-270825
SARGODHA
