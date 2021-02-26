Home Photos A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad...PhotosSports PhotosA view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 5:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - A view of special girls participating in bocce ball game during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP05-260221APP06-260221ALSO READ A group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after the inauguration of National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after the inauguration of National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for...PM says a champion’s life is all about ‘struggle & to never get demoralized’President for better coaching, improved training of players