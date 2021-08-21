A view of smashed wagon collided with Rickshaw in a result five passengers injured when an acid container on a rickshaw exploded on the other hand

A view of smashed wagon collided with Rickshaw in a result five passengers injured when an acid container on a rickshaw exploded on the other hand
APP16-210821 BAHAWALPUR: August 21  A view of smashed wagon collided with Rickshaw in a result five passengers injured when an acid container on a rickshaw exploded on the other hand. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP16-210821

APP17-210821
BAHAWALPUR: August 21  Rescue workers giving first aid to the injured persons while a wagon collided with Rickshaw in a result five passengers injured when an acid container on a rickshaw exploded on the other hand at the General Bus Stand. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR