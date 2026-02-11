Wednesday, February 11, 2026
A view of sewerage water spreading on road at Pirwadhai creating problems for pedestrian and needs the attention of concerned authorities.

APP15-110226 ISLAMABAD: February 11 – A view of sewerage water spreading on road at Pirwadhai creating problems for pedestrian and needs the attention of concerned authorities.
A view of sewerage water spreading on road at Pirwadhai creating problems for pedestrian and needs the attention of concerned authorities.
APP15-110226
ISLAMABAD: February 11 – 
