Home Photos Feature Photos A view of sewerage water creating hurdle in the smooth flow of...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of sewerage water creating hurdle in the smooth flow of the traffic at Tramri Chowk and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Fri, 5 Mar 2021, 9:50 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of massive traffic jams at Tariqabad Bridge at Jaranwala RoadA view setups on the road in violation of encroachment at Commercial Market creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention...Students passing through sewerage water accumulated on the road at Maji Hospital area Latifabad