A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Mehar Ali Shah Colony crating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP12-311220 HYDERABAD: December 31  A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Mehar Ali Shah Colony crating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP12-311220

ALSO READ  A view of sewerage water accumulated on railway tracks at Cantt Railway Station

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR