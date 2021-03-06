A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Latifabad
APP30-060321 HYDERABAD: March 06 – A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  A view of sewerage water creating hurdle in the smooth flow of the traffic at Tramri Chowk and needs the attention of the concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR