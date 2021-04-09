Home Photos Feature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at Railway workshop and needs the... PhotosFeature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at Railway workshop and needs the attention of concerned authorities Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 9:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-090421 HYDERABAD: April 09 A view of sewerage water accumulated at Railway workshop and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of stagnant water accumulated in front of Railway Quarters and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of wrongly parked tri-cycle rickshaws and vendors hand-carts at New Bus Stand Chowk creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs... A view of garbage spread along Naranwala Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities