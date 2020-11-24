Home Photos Feature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at main road of lines area... PhotosFeature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at main road of lines area and needs the attention of concerned authorities Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 6:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-241120 KARACHI: November 24 A view of sewerage water accumulated at main road of lines area and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP16-241120 ALSO READ A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Novelty Bridge near Fish Market and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Novelty Bridge near Fish Market and needs the attention of concerned authorities FAISALABAD: November 08 A view of open main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and... HYDERABAD: October 05 A view of sewerage water accumulated outside railway station and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram...