A view of sewerage waste water drained in the Nou Bahar Canal making the canal water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authorities
MULTAN: March 18 - A view of sewerage waste water drained in the Nou Bahar Canal making the canal water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authorities.

