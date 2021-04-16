Home Photos Feature Photos A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in the lawns of... PhotosFeature Photos A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in the lawns of Faisal Masjid Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 6:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-160521 ISLAMABAD: April 16 A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in the lawns of Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A large number of people purchasing traditional food items during Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz for Iftari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor frying traditional food item (Jalabi) for customers during Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz for Iftari A large number of people purchasing traditional food items during Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz for Iftari A large number of faithful offering first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in G-7 Sector