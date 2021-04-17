Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of rehabilitation of damaged shops in Urdu Bazaar that destroyed... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of rehabilitation of damaged shops in Urdu Bazaar that destroyed due to short-circuit fire Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-170421 RAWALPINDI: April 17 A view of rehabilitation of damaged shops in Urdu Bazaar that destroyed due to short-circuit fire. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI) / PAS chairing the 3rd meeting of technical committee on regulatory framework for treatment and rehabilitation... A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar due to short-circuit Japan courageously faced triple disasters in 2011: Ambassador Imtiaz