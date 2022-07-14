A view of rain water accumulated at Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) in front of Badshahi Mosque after heavy rain.

A view of rain water accumulated at Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) in front of Badshahi Mosque after heavy rain.
APP39-140722 LAHORE: July 14 - A view of rain water accumulated at Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) in front of Badshahi Mosque after heavy rain. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
A view of rain water accumulated at Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) in front of Badshahi Mosque after heavy rain.
APP39-140722 LAHORE:
A view of rain water accumulated at Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) in front of Badshahi Mosque after heavy rain.
APP40-140722 LAHORE: July 14 – A view of rain water accumulated at Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) after heavy rain. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR