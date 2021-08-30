PhotosFeature Photos A view of Pomegranate on a branch of tree in a fruit farm in the city Mon, 30 Aug 2021, 6:27 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP02-300821 CHITRAL: August 30 A view of Pomegranate on a branch of tree in a fruit farm in the city. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-300821CHITRAL: August 30 A view of Pears on a branch of tree in a fruit farm in the city. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-300821CHITRAL: August 30 A view of Pomegranate on a branch of tree in a fruit farm in the city. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk