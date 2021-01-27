A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021, FG, Diamond Paints polo team won by 5-4
APP63-270121 LAHORE: January 27 - A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021, FG, Diamond Paints polo team won by 5-4. APP photo by Rana Imran

ALSO READ  A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021, FG, Diamond Paints polo team won by 5-4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR