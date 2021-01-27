Home Photos A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond... PhotosSports Photos A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021, FG, Diamond Paints polo team won by 5-4 Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 11:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-270121 LAHORE: January 27 - A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021, FG, Diamond Paints polo team won by 5-4. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021, FG, Diamond Paints polo team won by 5-4 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of polo match between Pricemeter.pk Black and FG Polo, Diamond Paints teams at Pakistan Park Lahore during Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021,... Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball during the final match of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship trophy as Habib Metro... Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball during the final match of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship trophy as Habib Metro...