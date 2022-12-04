PhotosSports Photos A view of Polo Match between FG Din Polo Vs Master Paints newage cables in Corps commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints at Jinnah polo fields DHA. Sun, 4 Dec 2022, 7:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP44-041222 LAHORE: December 04 - A view of Polo Match between FG Din Polo Vs Master Paints newage cables in Corps commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints at Jinnah polo fields DHA. APP/IRR /IQJ/TZD/FHA APP44-041222 LAHORE: APP45-041222 LAHORE: December 04 – A view of Polo Match between FG Din Polo Vs Master Paints newage cables in Corps commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints at Jinnah polo fields DHA. APP/IRR /IQJ/TZD/FHA APP46-041222 LAHORE: December 04 – A view of Polo Match between Diamond Paints sheikoo steel Vs 4corps in Corps commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints at Jinnah polo fields DHA. APP/IRR /IQJ/TZD/FHA