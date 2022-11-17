PhotosSports Photos A view of polo match between Diamond Paints Shekoo Steel and Barry`s DS Polo teams at Lahore Polo Club during Coca Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 Thu, 17 Nov 2022, 7:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP39-171122 LAHORE: November 17 – A view of polo match between Diamond Paints Shekoo Steel and Barry`s DS Polo teams at Lahore Polo Club during Coca Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022. APP/IRR/ABB/TZD APP39-171122 LAHORE: APP40-171122 LAHORE: November 17 – A view of polo match between Diamond Paints Shekoo Steel and Barry`s DS Polo teams at Lahore Polo Club during Coca Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022. APP/IRR/ABB/TZD APP41-171122 LAHORE: November 17 – A view of polo match between Salam Polo and Platinum Homes teams at Lahore Polo Club during Coca Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022. APP/IRR/ABB/TZD