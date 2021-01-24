Home Photos Feature Photos A view of person with his children visiting Rani Bagh Park in... PhotosFeature Photos A view of person with his children visiting Rani Bagh Park in a Sunny Day Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-240121 HYDERABAD: January 24 A view of person with his children visiting Rani Bagh Park in a Sunny Day. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children are playing and recording video with their cell phone on the roof freight train in Provincial Capital Crocodiles sitting outside water pond in the cage of Zoo to enjoy the sunny day at Rani Bagh Park A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at his roadside setup