A view of parked tri-wheelers rickshaws after closing public transport on the spreading of COVID-19 virus
APP32-310321 LAHORE: March 31  A view of parked tri-wheelers rickshaws after closing public transport on the spreading of COVID-19 virus. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP32-310321

ALSO READ  A senior citizen being administered corona virus vaccine at a Vaccination Center Latifabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR