APP36-250321 ISLAMABAD: March 25 - A view of paratroopers parachuting off of C-130 aircraft and landing on their specified targets as a large number of people witnessing the several formations of a variety of combat helicopters belonging to the armed forces demonstrated their capabilities as well PAF fighter jets mesmerised the audience with their mid-air maneuvers as joint services parade to celebrate 81 years of national resolve for a separate homeland with the vision of one nation one destination held at the Shakarparian Parade Ground under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
ISLAMABAD: March 25 – JF-17 Thunders participating in fly past as a large number of people witnessing the several formations of a variety of combat helicopters belonging to the armed forces demonstrated their capabilities as well PAF fighter jets mesmerised the audience with their mid-air maneuvers as joint services parade to celebrate 81 years of national resolve for a separate homeland with the vision of one nation one destination held at the Shakarparian Parade Ground under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
