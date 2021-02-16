A view of Pakistan Navy P3C aircrafts fly past during sea phase of Multinational Exercise AMAN-21
APP69-160221 KARACHI: February 16 - A view of Pakistan Navy P3C aircrafts fly past during sea phase of Multinational Exercise AMAN-21. APP

