A view of Pakistan Monument decorated with blue lights to mark World Children Day and 30th anniversary of Convention of the Right of the Child

Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 9:39 PM

ISLAMABAD: November 20 - A view of Pakistan Monument decorated with blue lights to mark World Children Day and 30th anniversary of Convention of the Right of the Child. APP photo by Saleem Rana