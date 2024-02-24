Election day banner

APP08-240224 LARKANA: February 24 - A view of over loaded tractor trolley at Otha Chowk creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic may cause any mishap to needs the attention of concerned authorities in the city. APP/NAS/FHA
