Home Photos Feature Photos A view of open the sewerage main-hole at Koh-e-Noor Chowk and needs... PhotosFeature Photos A view of open the sewerage main-hole at Koh-e-Noor Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 9:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-240421 HYDERABAD: April 24 A view of open the sewerage main-hole at Koh-e-Noor Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Trash bins covering the sewerage main-hole on a busy road linked Teen Hatti area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention... Labourers repairing the sewerage main-hole Trash bins covering the sewerage main-hole on a busy road linked Teen Hatti area