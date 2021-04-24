A view of open the sewerage main-hole at Koh-e-Noor Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP22-240421 HYDERABAD: April 24  A view of open the sewerage main-hole at Koh-e-Noor Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  Trash bins covering the sewerage main-hole on a busy road linked Teen Hatti area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR