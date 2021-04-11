Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Pakistan Chowk Road during lockdown as Sindh government has announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-110421 LARKANA: April 11 A view of open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Pakistan Chowk Road during lockdown as Sindh government has announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Anti Covid-19 SOPs implementation to be ensured in Mosques during Ramazan: Ashrafi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of closed shops at cant shopping center road as markets closed on Friday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19... A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic A view of Lahore Bus Terminal closed as the government announced Saturday and Sunday closed public transport for precautionary measures to control the spread...