A view of open sewerage main-hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School needs the attention of the concerned authority

A view of open sewerage main-hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School needs the attention of the concerned authority
APP35-111021 FAISALABAD: October 11 - A view of open sewerage main-hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School needs the attention of the concerned authority. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP35-111021 FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR