A view of open PTCL main hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Aziz Fatima Chowk which could lead to any mishap needs special attention of the concerned authorities

A view of open PTCL main hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Aziz Fatima Chowk which could lead to any mishap needs special attention of the concerned authorities
APP08-081022 FAISALABAD: October 08 – A view of open PTCL main hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Aziz Fatima Chowk which could lead to any mishap needs special attention of the concerned authorities. APP
A view of open PTCL main hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Aziz Fatima Chowk which could lead to any mishap needs special attention of the concerned authorities
APP08-081022 FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR