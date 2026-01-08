Thursday, January 8, 2026
APP18-080126 FAISALABAD: January 08 - A view of nullah filled with garbage at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP/TWR/MAF/TZD
3
APP18-080126
FAISALABAD
