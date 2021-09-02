A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area

APP56-020921 PANJSHIR: September 02 - A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area. APP
