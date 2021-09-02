PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area Thu, 2 Sep 2021, 8:33 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP56-020921 PANJSHIR: September 02 - A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area. APP APP56-020921 APP58-020921PANJSHIR: September 02 – A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area. APP APP55-020921PANJSHIR: September 02 – A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area. APP APP57-020921PANJSHIR: September 02 – A view of Northern Alliance Resistance Forces taking positions to counter Taliban offensives in their area. APP