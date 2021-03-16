Home Photos Feature Photos A view of newly installed planks inscribed with Faith, Unity, Discipline on...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of newly installed planks inscribed with Faith, Unity, Discipline on a small hill on Expressway Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 6:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-160321 RAWALPINDI: March 16 - A view of newly installed planks inscribed with Faith, Unity, Discipline on a small hill on Expressway. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP24-160321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA traffic warden checks the speed of vehicle on Expressway to maintain the smooth flow of trafficAn attractive view of blossoms along Expressway marks the spring season in the federal capitalA view of a broken fence of pedestrian bridge at Khanna Pul on Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the...