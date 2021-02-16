Home Photos A view of Netball match playing between Government Girls Higher Secondary School...PhotosSports PhotosA view of Netball match playing between Government Girls Higher Secondary School Tulamba and Government Junior Model Girls High School Chungi No. 6 during Inter District Schools Tournament at BISE ground Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 6:53 PM0Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-160221 MULTAN: February 16 - A view of Netball match playing between Government Girls Higher Secondary School Tulamba and Government Junior Model Girls High School Chungi No. 6 during Inter District Schools Tournament at BISE ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP19-160221MULTAN: February 16 – A view of Netball match playing between Government Girls Higher Secondary School Tulamba and Government Junior Model Girls High School Chungi No. 6 during Inter District Schools Tournament at BISE ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP20-160221MULTAN: February 16 – A view of Netball match playing between Government Girls Higher Secondary School Tulamba and Government Junior Model Girls High School Chungi No. 6 during Inter District Schools Tournament at BISE ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu and Government Girls College Burewala during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISERELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu and Government Girls College Burewala during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISEA view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Chungi No. 6 and Government Girls College Mumtaz Abad during Inter Colligate Tournament at...