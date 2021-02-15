Home Photos A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu...PhotosSports PhotosA view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu and Government Girls College Burewala during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISE Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 8:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-150221 MULTAN: February 15 - A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu and Government Girls College Burewala during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISE. APP photo by Safdar AbbasAPP32-150221MULTAN: February 15 – A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu and Government Girls College Burewala during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISE. APP photo by Safdar AbbasAPP33-150221MULTAN: February 15 – A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Mian Channu and Government Girls College Burewala during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISE. APP photo by Safdar AbbasALSO READ Youngsters playing cricket on the roadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Chungi No. 6 and Government Girls College Mumtaz Abad during Inter Colligate Tournament at...Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood visiting Mumtaz Abad Children Park