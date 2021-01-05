Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of National Sailing Championship Optimist in open sea in front... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of National Sailing Championship Optimist in open sea in front of Clifton. PAF has completed a clean sweep of the National Sailing Championship Optimist by wining all six medals, dominating in optimist class after a hard six days contest Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 8:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-050121 APP46-050121KARACHI: : January 05 A view of National Sailing Championship Optimist in open sea in front of Clifton. PAF has completed a clean sweep of the National Sailing Championship Optimist by wining all six medals, dominating in optimist class after a hard six days contest. APP ALSO READ Dusk and the Bird RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Archer aiming their targets during a trial for the selection for First Punjab Open Inter Division Championship to be held in Lahore Players participating in 100 meter race during a trial for the selection of First Punjab Open Inter Division Championship to be held in Lahore Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 5