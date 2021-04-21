Home Photos Feature Photos A view of Metro bus service plying on the tracks after resumed... PhotosFeature Photos A view of Metro bus service plying on the tracks after resumed as government lifted lockdown Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 9:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-210421 MULTAN: April 21 - A view of Metro bus service plying on the tracks after resumed as government lifted lockdown. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ FM highlights importance of diplomats’ modern toolkit RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FM highlights importance of diplomats’ modern toolkit Students wearing facemasks coming out from school as government reopened educational institutes from class 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure... Railway workers busy in repairing railway tracks during maintenance work