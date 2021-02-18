Home Photos A view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama...PhotosSports PhotosA view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country Club Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 12:08 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-180221 LAHORE: February 18 - A view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country Club. APP photo by Rana ImranAPP76-180221LAHORE: February 18 – A view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country Club. APP photo by Rana ImranAPP75-180221LAHORE: February 18 – A view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country Club. APP photo by Rana ImranALSO READ A black headed gull hunting fishes from the waters of Rawal LakeRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College UniversityReconstruction work is underway at the Royal Fort by the Old CityA view of match between BN and Remounts Aquafina teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 at played Jinnah Polo and Country Club