Home Photos A view of match between DS Polo/ASC and Master Paints teams in...PhotosSports PhotosA view of match between DS Polo/ASC and Master Paints teams in first semifinal of Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 at Jinnah Polo and Country Club. DS PoloASC won by 9-7.5 Fri, 5 Mar 2021, 11:02 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-050321 LAHORE: March 05 A view of match between DS Polo/ASC and Master Paints teams in first semifinal of Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 at Jinnah Polo and Country Club. DS PoloASC won by 9-7.5. APP photo by Rana ImranALSO READ Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Remounts make it to subsidiary finalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORView of final match of Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 at Jinnah Polo and Country Club between Master Paints and BN. Master Paints...A view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country ClubA view of match between BN and Remounts Aquafina teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 at played Jinnah Polo and Country Club