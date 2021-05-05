Home Photos Feature Photos A view of massive traffic jam at Liaqat Bazaar as a large... PhotosFeature Photos A view of massive traffic jam at Liaqat Bazaar as a large number of people throng to bazaars for shopping of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr Wed, 5 May 2021, 10:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-050521 QUETTA: May 05 A view of massive traffic jam at Liaqat Bazaar as a large number of people throng to bazaars for shopping of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer ALSO READ Workers busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection with upcoming Eid-ul Fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of women busy in purchasing shoes from vendor in a local market for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr A view of massive traffic jam at Hilltop Road during peak hours Workers busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection with upcoming Eid-ul Fitr