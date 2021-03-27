A view of markets closed after the spread of the corona virus
APP01-270321 LAHORE: March 27  A view of markets closed after the spread of the corona virus. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP01-270321

APP02-270321
LAHORE: March 27  A view of closed Bagh-e-Jinnah due to outbreak of corona virus. APP Photo by Amir Khan
ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 4,368 more people

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR