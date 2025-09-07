Monday, September 8, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of lunar eclipse observe in the city. A lunar eclipse...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

A view of lunar eclipse observe in the city. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface

A view of lunar eclipse observe in the city. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface
APP20-070925 ISLAMABAD: September 07 – A view of lunar eclipse observe in the city. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. APP/IRK/TZD
4
- Advertisement -
A view of lunar eclipse observe in the city. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface
APP20-070925
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan