Election day banner

A view of KP assembly Hall during the oath taking of newly elected members

A view of KP assembly Hall during the oath taking of newly elected members
APP22-280224 PESHAWAR: February 28 - A view of KP assembly Hall during the oath taking of newly elected members. APP/SYR/MAF/FHA
A view of KP assembly Hall during the oath taking of newly elected members
APP22-280224
PESHAWAR: February 28 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services