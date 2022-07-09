A view of Korangi Nadi has been closed for traffic due to flooding of Malir River in Provincial Capital.

APP41-090722 KARACHI: July 09  A view of Korangi Nadi has been closed for traffic due to flooding of Malir River in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP42-090722 KARACHI: July 09  Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Qayumabad area after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP44-090722 KARACHI: July 09  Motorcyclists passing through rain water accumulated on road in Korangi area after a heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi