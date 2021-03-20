Home Photos Feature Photos A view of Jamia Masjid as in the background clouds hovering over...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of Jamia Masjid as in the background clouds hovering over the skies of the city Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 7:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-200321 RAWALPINDI: March 20 A view of Jamia Masjid as in the background clouds hovering over the skies of the city. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP36-200321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the cityA view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the cityAn attractive and eye-catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountains