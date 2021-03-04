A view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams at Bahawalpur Stadium
APP17-040321 BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A view of football match played between Punjab College and SE College Bahawalpur teams at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A group photo of players of Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams before match at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

