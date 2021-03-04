Home Photos A view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls...PhotosSports PhotosA view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams at Bahawalpur Stadium Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 7:18 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-040321 BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP20-040321BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP18-040321BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A view of football match played between Punjab College and SE College Bahawalpur teams at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP19-040321BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A group photo of players of Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams before match at Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan BukhariALSO READ Bahawalpur Corps practice annual winter collective training exercise 'Zarb-e-Hadeed'RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORBahawalpur Corps practice annual winter collective training exercise ‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’Fist ever start of double decker bus of TDCP in Bahawalpur city that will charge Rs 300 per ridePro Vice Chancellor, the Islamia Univerity of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and judges Teachers along with the position holder students of the competition...