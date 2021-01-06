Home Photos Feature Photos A view of hilly resort covered by first snowfall of 2021 in... PhotosFeature Photos A view of hilly resort covered by first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 5:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-060121 MURREE: January 06 - A view of hilly resort covered by first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature. APP photo by Abid Zia APP06-060121 ALSO READ Visitors playing with each other with snow as the hilly resort is covered by first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of children enjoying snow falling in city at city park Passengers hanging on a van during first snow fall in the hilly town Tourists on their way to hike during first snow fall in the hilly town of Murree