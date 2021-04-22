Home Photos Feature Photos A view of heavy rain in the city PhotosFeature Photos A view of heavy rain in the city Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-220421 RAWALPINDI: April 22 - A view of heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP46-220421RAWALPINDI: April 22 – A view of heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ A large number of motorcyclists taking refuge under the bridge at Zero Point to protect from heavy rain RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A person on the way under the cover of an umbrella to protect from heavy rain in the city A view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city Vehicular traffic on the way during heavy rain in the city