A view of heavy machinery working at a site to expand the Islamabad Expressway at PWD area in the city Mon, 1 Mar 2021, 5:41 PM APP10-010321 RAWALPINDI: March 01 A view of heavy machinery working at a site to expand the Islamabad Expressway at PWD area in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia