Home Photos Feature Photos A view of gypsy tents submerged in water after heavy rain in... PhotosFeature Photos A view of gypsy tents submerged in water after heavy rain in the city Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 9:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-060121 SIALKOT: January 06 A view of gypsy tents submerged in water after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP58-060121 ALSO READ A labourer wearing a plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced in the twin cities at Rawal Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A bullcart holder on the way under cover of blanket to protect himself during rain in the city A youngster crosses the road during rain that experienced in the Provincial Capital A girl on her way under the cover of an umbrella during rain in the city