Home Photos Feature Photos A view of garbage spread along Naranwala Road creating environmental problems and...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of garbage spread along Naranwala Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities Fri, 19 Mar 2021, 7:31 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-190321 FAISALABAD: March 19 - A view of garbage spread along Naranwala Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ A view of sewerage waste water drained in the Nou Bahar Canal making the canal water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of sewerage waste water drained in the Nou Bahar Canal making the canal water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of...A motorcyclist crossing rail tracks as a train approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesA view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating environmental hazard needs attention of the concerned authorities