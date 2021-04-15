Home Photos Feature Photos A view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating... PhotosFeature Photos A view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating environmental hazards, needs attention of the concerned authorities Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 8:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-150421 MULTAN: April 15 - A view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating environmental hazards, needs attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Jhumra Road near Mahindi Mohalla and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy people searching valuables from the garbage A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Jhumra Road near Mahindi Mohalla and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of tricycle rickshaw on the way loaded with valuables items collected from heaps of garbage